iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut iHeartMedia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.
IHRT stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $27.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
