iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut iHeartMedia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

IHRT stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

In other iHeartMedia news, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,712.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

