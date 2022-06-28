Ideagen plc (IDEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON IDEA traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 349.03 ($4.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.50. Ideagen has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 360 ($4.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

