Idavoll Network (IDV) One Day Volume Hits $425,181.00

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,387% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.42 or 0.16624220 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00180802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00075271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.