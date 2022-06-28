Iconic Token (ICNQ) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $179.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00185378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015094 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

