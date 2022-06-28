Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $266,229.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $20,556.87 or 0.99711570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $801.11 million and approximately $266,229.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.