Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of HII opened at $218.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average is $200.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

