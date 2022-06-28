Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of HII opened at $218.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average is $200.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

