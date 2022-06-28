Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $26.56 Average PT from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,268,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

