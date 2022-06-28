Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.62.

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.69. 744,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.81. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$511.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

