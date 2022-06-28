HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.89) to GBX 735 ($9.02) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.24) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $591.67.

HSBC stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in HSBC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 49,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

