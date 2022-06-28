H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$17.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.07.

HR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

HR.UN opened at C$12.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$17.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

