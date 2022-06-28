Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,714.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.51 or 0.18875744 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00182962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00072273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

