Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF stock remained flat at $C$6.40 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.04. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF has a 1 year low of C$6.28 and a 1 year high of C$7.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

