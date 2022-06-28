HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,859.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.09 or 0.19594381 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00180306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00071297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015644 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

