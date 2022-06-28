HoDooi (HOD) Price Hits $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00185195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014916 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.