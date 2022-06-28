Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. 180,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,144. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

