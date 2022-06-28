Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $808,203,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,179,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

