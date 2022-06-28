Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 651 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,675. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.37.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.