Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

