Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.35 million-$321.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMX. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.