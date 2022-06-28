Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.69.

NYSE HLT traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,722. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average is $144.21.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $3,656,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $918,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

