Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 1,623.8% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SNLN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.