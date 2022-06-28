Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,925,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. 133,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

