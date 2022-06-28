Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.48. 5,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.