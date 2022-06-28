Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.11. 56,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,316. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.