Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,908. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.92 and its 200 day moving average is $226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.95.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

