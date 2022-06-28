Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,598,000 after buying an additional 132,050 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,370. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

