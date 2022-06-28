Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. 99,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

