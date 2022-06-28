Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,855,977 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.38. 72,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.03, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

