Highland Capital Management LLC Has $11.89 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.81. 26,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.62. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

