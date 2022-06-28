Highland Capital Management LLC Has $10.16 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anthem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $12.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.58. 1,274,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,831. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

