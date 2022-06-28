Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 225.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 227,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

