Herbalist Token Achieves Market Cap of $3,373.54 (HERB)

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Herbalist Token has a market cap of $3,373.54 and $3.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Herbalist Token has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Herbalist Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Herbalist Token

HERB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Buying and Selling Herbalist Token

