Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Up 538.5% in June

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 538.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,348. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.21%.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

