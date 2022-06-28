Helmet.insure Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $680,852.90 and approximately $29,614.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,300% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.82 or 0.16230623 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00178294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00074755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,738,353 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

