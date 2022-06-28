Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of HTWSF remained flat at $$1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

