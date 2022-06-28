Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of HTWSF remained flat at $$1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.
About Helios Towers (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helios Towers (HTWSF)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.