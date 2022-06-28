Hegic (HEGIC) One Day Volume Hits $1.42 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Hegic has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14,356.06 or 0.69360000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002466 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

