Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,023,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,260,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,751,616. Healthier Choices Management has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Healthier Choices Management alerts:

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Vapor and Grocery. It offers vaporizers, which are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor; and Q-Cup, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.