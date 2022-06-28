Head to Head Survey: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Casa Systems has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Casa Systems and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems -9.72% -49.71% -8.15% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casa Systems and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $401.33 million 0.97 $3.21 million ($0.42) -9.88 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 0.50 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Casa Systems and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 77.71%. Given Casa Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Casa Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casa Systems beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, as well as small cell solutions, axyom element management system, and fixed wireless access devices; and virtual, centralized, and distributed deployment, and bandwidth capacity expansion systems. The company also provides optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice router, fiber extension, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About BrewBilt Brewing (Get Rating)

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

