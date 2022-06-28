Head-To-Head Contrast: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flywire and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 1 5 1 3.00 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flywire presently has a consensus price target of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 100.04%. Given Flywire’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -13.72% -4.11% -3.22% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Flywire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flywire and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $201.15 million 10.24 -$28.08 million ($0.48) -40.02 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flywire.

Summary

Flywire beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (Get Rating)

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

