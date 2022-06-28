Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Up to $15.32

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.32, but opened at $15.99. Hayward shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 2,057 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAYW. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $789,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $16,406,326.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,728,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,112,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,945,434 shares of company stock worth $138,164,510. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,874,000 after acquiring an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after buying an additional 707,727 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,625,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after buying an additional 312,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,179,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,402,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

