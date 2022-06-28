Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 5,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 938,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $788.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

