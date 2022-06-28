Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.07.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,447,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

