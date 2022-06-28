Hamlin Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569,279 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics makes up 3.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Steel Dynamics worth $87,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. 19,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.