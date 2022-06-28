Halving Coin (HALV) Market Cap Reaches $75,556.40

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,465.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.16 or 0.17000167 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00180355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00070499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015471 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Coin Trading

