Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 235,314 shares.The stock last traded at $11.75 and had previously closed at $11.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.81 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 3.7% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

