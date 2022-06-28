Hacken Token Market Cap Tops $7.83 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $847,113.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,421.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.63 or 0.16534894 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00179266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00074445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.