Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $44.41

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.41, but opened at $43.02. Guardant Health shares last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 393 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on GH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
