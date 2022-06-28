Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. 1,150,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,688. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $43.55.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

