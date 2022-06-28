Grin Price Down 4.2% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $38,073.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,347.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.66 or 0.05718858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00262920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00077309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.44 or 0.00577186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.00519520 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

